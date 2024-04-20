Mayor Honey calls for respect and equality for LGBTQ+

Mayor Honey Lacuna and DTCAM chief Charlie Dungo will spearhead the 'Manila Summer Pride' celebration which kicks off on April 20, 2024. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna called for equality and respect for members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community as the city kicks off its “Manila Summer Pride” celebation with a free concert on Saturday (April 20).

She said that in Manila, this call is supported by City Ordinance 8695 which expressly provides protection for the said sector whose talents, capabilities and skills are duly recognized by the city government.

Lacuna stressed her belief that everybody is entitled to equal rights and opportunities, regardless of gender or sexual preferences.

According to Lacuna, the celebration will be spearheaded by Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila head Charlie Duñgo and as such, she urged all the LGBTQs in Manila to help make the event a huge success.

“Naniniwala ako bilang isang Ina na kahit sino ka pa, kahit ano ka pa, may puwang ka sa mundo, may silbi ka sa mundo. Basta’t ang pananaw natin sa buhay ay wala tayong tinatapakan, wala tayong pinagsasamantalahan, may paggalang tayo sa karapatan ng bawat isa at may pananagutan tayo sa malayang pamumuhay,” Lacuna said.

Equality, Lacuna added, is not about how we see different things in the same way but accepting that things really do vary in so many different ways.

She said that in Manila, many important positions in the local government are in fact being held by members of the LGBTQ+ efficiently.

Meanwhile, thre mayor is inviting Manilans to attend a free concert organized by the DTCAM with support from the ‘Bekshies ng Maynila.’

Dungo said a lineup of artists will be performing for the Manila Summer Pride Concert which will start at 6 p.m. at the Bonifacio Shrine beside the Manila City Hall.