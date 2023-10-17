Mayor Honey calls on BSKE candidates to follow COMELEC rules

277 SHARES Share Tweet

With three days to go before the campaign period for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections officially starts, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna called on the candidates to strictly follow the regulations set by the Commission on Elections (COMELEC).

Candidates for the upcoming elections are reminded that the placing of campaign materials in the following public places from October 19-l to 28 is strictly prohibited:

Publicly-owned electronic announcement boards like LED display boards, LCD monitors, and other government property; Government-owned vehicles such as patrol cars, ambulances, and other vehicles which have government license plates; Public transportation vehicles owned and controlled by the government such as MRT, LRT, PNR, and other types of public transportation; Waiting shed, sidewalk, street and lamp post, electrical post, traffic sign, pedestrian overpass and underpass, flyover and underpass, bridges, streets, center island in streets and highways; Schools, public shrines, barangay hall, government offices, health centers, public structures or buildings; and public transportation terminals which are owned and controlled by the government such as bus terminals, airports, seaports, docks, piers, train stations, and other types of terminals.

Lacuna also reminded the candidates and their supporters that based on Comelec rules and regulations, placing of legal campaign materials are only allowed at designated common poster areas and private properties.