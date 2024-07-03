Mayor Honey calls on city employees to avail of free annual checkup

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Believing that a healthy workforce is key to a happy life and the delivery of best services to Manilans, Mayor Honey Lacuna is urging all regular employees of the city government to avail of the free annual medical checkup currently being offered by the Manila Health Department (MHD).

The mayor’s appeal also came in time for the celebration of the National Nutrition Month, noting that some employees do not seem to mind their health and only get checked once an illness sets in.

Lacuna, who also happens to be a doctor, said that all that an employee has to do is present himself to the city government employees’ clinic (CGEC) and undergo the medical exam and bring their identification card.

In compliance with this, she said that the Office of the Mayor as well as the offices of Citdy Administrator Bernie Ang and Secretary to the Mayor Marlon Lacson will lead the pack of employees to undergo the said checks.

According to MHD head Dr. Arnold Pangan, the mayor has specific orders for the MHD to ensure that all of the city’s employees are covered.

“Kabilin-bilinan ni mayora na dapat bawat kawani ay pangalagaan, kaya hinihikayat ko ang lahat na magtungo sa CGEC,” he said.

Lacuna said there is nothing to fear, as she emphasized that detecting an illness early on could save one on money, time and effort.

Meanwhile, she commended and congratulated all of the city’s barangay nutrition scholars in celebration of the National Nutrition Month.

“Maraming salamat po sa halos linggo-linggo na nakikita kayong paikot-ikot sa lahat ng barangay at isinusulong lahat ng programa sa inyong nasasakupan,” she said.