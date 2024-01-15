Mayor Honey calls on city officials, employees, to begin each day with a prayer

Mayor Honey Lacuna greets her city administrator "Tito Bernie" Ang during the flagraising ceremony in Manila City Hall on Monday. Behind Ang are Vice Mayor Yul Servo and his aide de camp, Jhon Sistorias. (JERRY S. TAN)

“Start your day with a prayer.”

This was the appeal made by Mayor Honey Lacuna to all the officials and employees of the Manila city government, as the capital city joins the nation in the observance of the “National Bible’s Month.”

The mayor also lauded City Administrator Bernie Ang, host of the flag raising ceremony, whom she said had been going beyond what his duties dictate to help all the employees of the city and serve as the lead office toward achieving the city’s journey toward a “Magnificent Manila” toward 2030.

Ang’s office, according to his deputy Joy Dawis, serves as the head office among other departments, offices and bureaus and also as executive director, chairman, co-chairman and vice chairman of different executive committees executive council, task forces and technical working groups, aside from being a liaison and mediator for various offices to ensure that they are in line with goals of the mayor’s office in providing better services for the city.

In her short message, Lacuna said that she herself starts her day with a simple prayer “na sana, ang buong arraw ay magdaan nang maayos, payapa at kapaki-pakinabang sa bawat isa at sa mga mahal sa buhay.”

“Sana po ay lagi nating simulan ang ating araw ng isang dasal na magpapalakas hindi lamang po sa ating espiritwal na pamumuhay kundi sa atin pong pangaraw-araw na pakikisalamuha sa bawat isa na ating mga kababayan at sa pamamagitan nito ay magawa natin ang ating mga tungkulin nang may saya at kaluwagan para sa ikapapakinabang ng ating mga pinaglilingkuran,” the mayor said.

The mayor stressed: “Lagi nating isipin na maliban sa ating mga mahal sa buhay ay may mga kababayan tayong umaasa ng pagkalinga mula sa kanilang pamahalaan.”

The ceremony was capped by the distribution of bibles among the attendants, by the members of the Philippine Bible Society.