Mayor Honey calls on Manila officials and employees to put to heart PBBM’s message for government workers

Mayor Honey Lacuna calls on Manila local government officials and employees to put to heart the message of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. for those working in government. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna calls on Manila local government officials and employees to put to heart the message of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. for those working in government. (JERRY S. TAN)

471 SHARES Share Tweet

“SANA po ay isapuso natin ang mga nabanggit ng ating Pangulo.”

This was the call made by Mayor Honey Lacuna on all city officials and employees, citing the message put forth by President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. during the Bagong Pilipinas kick-off rally held in Rizal Park on Sunday which the mayor also attended, along with other government officials.

Lacuna particularly quoted the President’s message for government workers, thus: “Bawal ang tamad at makupad… wala dapat mabagal at sagabal sa serbisyo… palitan ang sungit ng ngiti …we are servants of the people and we are not the lord.”

“Mga binanggit ng ating Pangulo na satingin ko ay akmang-akma sa araw-araw nating ginagawa sa ating lungsod, particularly sa ating mga kawani,” she said.

According to the lady mayor, she is of the belief that positive change should start with government, both national and most especially local.

Lacuna said that the reminders issued by President Marcos are the very same ones that Manila government workers are constantly called upon to observe, every flag raising ceremony which is held on Monday mornings.

In addition, she stressed that a more efficient kind of service can be delivered if done swiftly and with a positive outlook.

“Mas epektibo tayo kung mabilis na maipaparating ang mga programa, proyekto at serbisyo sa ating mga kababayang Manilenyo. Pag maganda ang disposisyon paggising sa umaga, buong araw na mas maganda ang pakikitungo sa lahat ng iyong makakaharap,” she said, as she stressed the importance of rendering service with a smile.

“Sana po ay isapuso natin ang mga nabanggit niya (President Marcos)… ito rin ang lagi nating sinusumpaan tuwing unang Lunes ng bawat buwan. Gaya ng lagi kong sinasabi na maliban sa kani-kaniyang pamilya, umaasa sa atin ang ating mga kababayan at higit sa lahat, ang ating mga kapwa taga-Maynila,” Lacuna added.