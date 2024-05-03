Mayor Honey celebrates birthday with senior Labor Day celebrants in Manila

Mayor Honey Lacuna gamely poses for 'selfies' with fellow May celebrants who are senior citizens during a party she sponsored at the San Andres Sports Complex. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna gamely poses for 'selfies' with fellow May celebrants who are senior citizens during a party she sponsored at the San Andres Sports Complex. (JERRY S. TAN)

MAYOR Honey Lacuna held an advanced birthday celebration with nearly 300 senior citizens who, like her, are also May celebrants. Lacuna’s birthday is on May 6.

The senior citizens, numbering a total of 284, are Labor Day celebrants or who had their birthdays last May 1, coming from all over the six districts of Manila.

During the said celebration, Lacuna thanked all the senior citizens for their support and announced that the payout for the monthly allowances of senior citizens amounting to P2,000 each will be given this month.

“Ito po ang ating maliit na paraan para pasalamatan at ipadama ang pagmamahal sa ating mga magulang, lolo at lola sa city of Manila,” Lacuna stated in her short message.

On the other hand, Lacuna lamented that while there are 600 May 1 celebrants in the city, the rest could not make it to the mass celebration held in San Andres Complex due to immobility issues owing to age.

Lacuna also expressed gratitude and excitement that next year, she will also be a senior citizen.

“Sa ngayon, sine-celebrate ko na din as 60. Gusto ko ipaaala sa sarili ko na next year, senior citizen na din ako at tropa ko na din kayo. Meron na din akong OSCA card,” Lacuna said.

It will be recalled that last year, Lacuna celebrated her birthday with May 6 celebrants.

The senior citizens were fetched and taken home by buses and were given medicines, cakes and other tokens, as a birthday gift from the mayor herslef.

In her message, Lacuna said: ” Gusto po lamang natin na mag-enjoy kayo ngayong umaga. I- celebrate ang kaarawan nang may saya at panalangin na biyayaan pa tayo ng magandang kalusugan nang makasama pa natin nang mas matagal ang ating mga pamilya at mahal sa buhay,” said Lacuna.

The lady mayor spent two hours with the senior citizens who were treated to an affair filled with dancing, singing, food and games.