MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna cited the help and support of her co-workers in City Hall in making her first year in office a success and without much difficulty.

Speaking before reporters at the ‘MACHRA’s Balitaan sa Harbor View,’ a news forum organized by the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association (MACHRA), Lacuna said that her one-year stewardship as the city’s top executive was made easy by the fact that she is surrounded with people who share her vision for a “Magnificent Manila.”

“I am very fortunate that I am surrounded with people na may parehong vision kagaya sa akin. That made my job a lot easier… pare-pareho ang tono namin at ang gustong mapuntahan in the future kaya di po mahirap para magawa namin littleby little ‘yung mga gusto namin for the city of Manila. Hindi po sila nahirapang makita ‘yung vision na nasa isip ko kasi ganun din sila… it was easiest to convey to my co-public servants kung ano ang gusto naming mangyari in the years to come,” Lacuna said.

The lady mayor also expressed gratitude to the members of the private sector for all their contributions to the city, saying the city will continue putting to good use the help coming from them.

On the other hand, Lacuna said that the difficult part of her first year in office is to prove to Manilenos that they did not make the mistake of electing her as the first lady mayor in the history of Manila.

‘Yung mapatunayan sa aking mga kababayan na hindi sila nagkamali sa pagbibigay ng tiwala sa akin was the biggest challenge at ‘yung mawala ako sa shadow ng sinundan ko pong alkalde,” she said.

Citing what Mayor Isko Moreno did in Manila, Lacuna said: “Alam naman nating napakalaki ng ginawang pagbabago ng ating alkalde na si Mayor Isko pero siguro, dahil na din sa binigyan niya ako ng pagkakataon nung ako ay Vice Mayor, sa aking malaiit na naiambag nuong panahon ng pandemya bilang doktora ay nabigyan ako ng pagkakaton na mag-shine at ito ang nagbigay sa akin ng lakas ng loob na kung ‘yun ay kinaya ko, mas kakayanin ko ang mas malaking responsibilidad.”

It will be recalled that as Vice Mayor then, Lacuna handled the city government’s health cluster that dealt mainly with issues concerning the pandemic, with Moreno utilizing her being a professional doctor.

As the concurrent Presiding Officer of the Manila City Council, Lacuna also saw to the immediate passage of the city’s social amelioration program which provided the residents with supplies of basic food at a time when it was hard to come by since everyone was adversely affected economically. The same program also provided for the monthly financial help for senior citizens, persons with disability, solo parents and university students.

Meanwhile, it was learned that Lacuna spent her one year anniversary bringing the City Hall’s services to the residents of Sampaloc, where she began her political career as a fourth district Councilor.