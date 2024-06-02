Mayor Honey cites UdM prexy recognition as source of pride for Manila

Mayor Honey Lacuna expresses pride for the recognition gained by UdM under the stewardship of its president, Felma Carlos-Tria. Also in photo is Vice Mayor Yul Servo. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna expresses pride for the recognition gained by UdM under the stewardship of its president, Felma Carlos-Tria. Also in photo is Vice Mayor Yul Servo. (JERRY S. TAN)

MAYOR Honey Lacuna expressed pride after Universidad de Manila (UdM) President Felma Carlos-Tria became the first and only female head of an educational institution in the country to have been invited to speak at the 11th World Women University Presidents Forum (WWUPF) held in China.

Lacuna said that this development once again proves that the UdM has indeed, in many ways, become at par, to say the least, even with private universities in the country.

The UdM is being run by the Manila local government under the stewardship of Lacuna. It provides free tertiary education to deserving students in Manila who cannot afford the high cost of education.

It was learned that Tria represented the capital city of Manila during the forum held from May 25 to 29, 2024 and, according to forum organizers, is the first Filipina delegate to represent the Philippines in the history of the WWUPF.

Themed, “Multicultural Backgrounds and Common Development: The Responsibility of Higher Education Leaders,” the said forum was held at the Huanghe S&T University in Zhengzhou, Central China’s Henan province which also organized this year’s forum.

The forum was attended by over 200 representatives from 60 countries and regions.

The event featured keynote speeches, special fora and round-table discussions, encompassing five sub-topics, namely: Higher Education Openness and Civilization Continuity; Common Vision of Humanity and General Education; Evolution of Intelligent Society and Educational Forms; Sharing of School-running Experience and Educational Wisdom and Multicultural Backgrounds and Female Leadership.

The Communication University of China, formerly known as Beijing Broadcast Institute, initiated the World Women University Presidents Forum (WWUPF) in August 2001.

The forum aims to leverage the collective strength of women university presidents worldwide, offering an international platform for communication, collaboration and the exchange of innovative ideas and insights in the fields of higher education development and the promotion of women’s leadership.

The main forum is held in China every two to three years and is complemented by global sub-forums. Over its 24-year history, it has convened 11 main forums and 11 sub-forums, bringing together over 2,000 women university presidents from 120 countries and regions.

With its significant contributions to higher education development, the advancement of women’s leadership and higher education and international educational exchanges, the forum has become a highly influential platform in the global higher education community.