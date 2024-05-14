Mayor Honey commends GABMC

111 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna commended the officers and staff of the Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center (GABMC) headed by its Director Dr. Ted Martin for not stopping at anything to upgrade and provide better services for the constituency they serve.

Lacuna said that as the home of the biggest dialysis center in the country, the GABMC operates 100 machines providing free dialysis services to Manila residents who need such.

“Ang kagandahan dito, ang ating serbisyo ay libre. Maliban pa diyan ay libre ang hatid-sundo ng ating mga pasyente,” she said.

The mayor, herself a doctor, explained that each patient spends four hours for dialysis after which they feel too tired and weak.

“Sobrang pagod po, kaya minabuti natin na ihatid at sunduin sila sa kanilang mga tahanan nang sa gayon, makakasiguro tayong ligtas silang makakauwi sa kanilang mga tahanan,” Lacuna said.

“Bagamat primary hospital pa lamang, lahat ng serbisyong ibinibigay nila ay hindi matatawaran,” the mayor added, as she cited Martin and his staff for going out of their way to care for their patients.

“Patuloy nilang itinataas ang antas ng pagbibigay ng medical services sa kanilang ospital gayuindin po sa ating ibang limang ospital sa buong Maynila,” Lacuna further stated.

The GABMC is one of the six hospitals being run by the city government offering free medical services in all of Manila’s six districts.It serves first district residents.