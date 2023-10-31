Mayor Honey congratulates BSKE winners; Thanks all other candidates for offering selves for public service

Mayor Honey Lacuna congratulates all the winners in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, as she thanked those who did not make it for offering themselves in the name of public service. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna congratulated all the winners in the recently-concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in the city, with a call for them to fulfill their mandate efficiently and wholeheartedly.

She also urged them to extend a hand of unity to their erstwhile rivals instead of using their victory to get back at their political foes.

On the other hand, the mayor also called on those who did not make it to be a good sport, accept the decision of the voters and support their new barangay leaders.

Stressing that politics should already be set aside, Lacuna called on all residents of Manila must move on and jointly work toward a better and more progressive city for their very own benefit.

“Isang araw lamang ang eleksyon kaya sana po ay mag-move on na tayong lahat at tanggapin ang hatol ng ating mga ka-barangay. Hangad kong makasama kayong lahat sa layuning lalo pang pasiglahin, pasayahin pagandahin at lalo pang paunlarin ang ating minamahal na lungsod,” she said.

The lady mayor likewise lauded all those who ran and offered themselves to be of service to their barangays saying the desire to serve the public does not end with elections, since they can continue to provide help and serve as role models in their areas of residence as private citizens.

The mayor also appealed for the candidates in the said elections to take it upon themselves to remove the campaign materials they have posted to keep their barangays clean.

Meanwhile, Lacuna thanked the Manila Police District and all the city government units which helped keep the barangay elections generally peaceful and orderly.

According to her, there are no reports of disruptions and violent incident in Manila for the entire duration of the holding of the said elections.

She also thanked all the others who actively participated to make the recent polls clean and in order, including those who served in the polling precincts.