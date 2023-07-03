Mayor Honey delivers State of the City Address on July 11

Mayor Honey Lacuna presides over the regular directional meeting. At foreground are (from left) City Administrator Bernie Ang, chief of staff Joshue Santiago and secretary to the mayor Marlon Lacson. (JERRY S. TAN)



MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna will be delivering her state of the city address (SOCA) on July 11, 2023, next Tuesday.

In her directional meeting held on Monday, Lacuna asked the department heads to submit their accomplishment reports which will form part of her basis for her SOCA.

She also urged the heads of offices, departments and bureaus to convince their own personnel to take advantage of free medical checkup being given at the city government employees’ clinic (CGEC).

The lady mayor noted that it has been months since the free checkup was offered but that until now, not all employees have availed of it.

With the last day for the free checkup set on July 15, Lacuna said that the heads of various offices in Manila should work double time on urging their own staff to have themselves checked.

A doctor herself, Lacuna stressed the importance of addressing as early as possible any illness which can only be detected through a medical checkup.

She noted with sadness instances when employees and even officials of the city suddenly pass away due to illnesses and which could have been avoided if detected ahead of time.

According to Lacuna, there is truth to the saying that ‘health is wealth’ as she expressed belief that if the city workers are healthy, they are expected to render better services to the benefit of the residents and the city in general.