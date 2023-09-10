Mayor Honey enjoins support of PLM grads toward ‘Magnificent Manila’

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna is applauded by PLM students when she keynoted their graduation rites recently. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna is applauded by PLM students when she keynoted their graduation rites recently. (JERRY S. TAN)

277 SHARES Share Tweet

“LET us help each other and work together to promote a better and more developed city. Let us put our acts together as we envision and realize a Magnificent Manila.”

This was the call made by Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna to the thousands of graduates from the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) where she served as their guest speaker recently.

“Everything is a blessing and you must be thankful to our God,” Lacuna told the graduates, as she also congratulated them and their parents for having achieved their dream.

“Isang napakahalagang yugto na naman sa inyong buhay ang nasasaksihan natin ngayong umaga. At sa kabila ng lubhang kagalakan ay ibig ko lang sanang magpaalala. Una, ang inyong tagumpay ngayon ay isang malaking biyaya ng Panginoon. Siya ang nagbigay sa inyo ng talino, talento, at ng buhay upang makapaglakbay kayo sa daan ng karunungan, kaalaman at kasanayan. Siya ang nagkaloob sa inyo ng pagkakataon upang makapag-aral at maging iskolar sa Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila,” the mayor told the graduates.

She reminded the graduates to also be thankful for their loved ones as well as for their friends and schoolmates who have joined them in their journey toward finally earning a college degree.

At one point in her message, Lacuna requested the students to stand and applaud their parents or guardians present as well as their teachers or professors whose joint efforts and constant support made it possible and easier for them to finish their education.

Lacuna also told the graduates to be thankful for the responsible taxpayers of Manila who have fulfilled their obligation which, in turn, helped the city government fund projects which include sustaining expenses for PLM.

“Utang natin sa lahat ng mga taxpayers na may malasakit sa ating lungsod at taun-taong masipag na nagsisipag-bayad ng kanilang buwis,” Lacuna said.

She added: “Lahat po ng mga pribilehiyong nabanggit ko ay patuloy nating naibabahagi sa mga minamahal nating kababayan, bunga ng maingat, masinop, malinis at tapat na paggamit ng ating pananalapi sa pamahalaang lungsod ng Maynila.”

The lady mayor also stated that aside from being “Iskolar ng Bayan,’ “your city government is doing its best to extend assistance to most, if not all of you, through the privileges being offered by our social amelioration program.”

The local government had been providing P1,000 monthly allowance for PLM students, along with those from the Universidad de Manila (UdM), as part of the city’s social amelioration program (SAP).

Lacuna expressed confidence that with their credentials as product of the PLM, the graduates will be able to find a job and an opportunity to promote themselves in their chosen field of endeavor.