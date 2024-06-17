Mayor Honey extols role of Muslims in Manila on occasion of Eid’l Adha

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Mayor Honey Lacuna enjoined all Manilans to extend warm greetings to the members of the Muslim community in the city, as they celebrate Eid’I Adha today (June 17).

Lacuna stressed that the Muslim Filipinos in Manila form a significant part in the populace, as she acknowledged their contributions to the city’s progress over the years.

The city government, she said, celebrates diversity and continuously pushes for a harmonious relationship among all those living in Manila, regardless of ethnicity, political beliefs or religion.

“We join our Muslim brothers and sisters as they observe this special occasion, the Feast of Sacrifice, which is one of the two most important festivals in the Muslim calendar, the other being Eid’l Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan,” she said.

According to Lacuna, the occasion teaches the virtues of selflessness, obedience, sacrifice and true faith, as she cited that the feast recounts the willingness of prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son when commanded by God to do so.

“May all of your sacrifices be rewarded with blessings and lasting peace. Eid Mubarak!!,” Lacuna said.

The Feast of the Sacrifice marks the culmination of the Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam.