Mayor Honey gives more jobs to Manilans

Mayor Honey Lacuna announced a series of job fairs in the city aimed at providing employment to jobless Manilans.

She announced that a “MEGA JOB FAIR” is slated to be held at the San Pablo Apostol Parish Church (Covered Court) on Velasquez Street, Tondo, Manila.

Said job fair will be held on August 31, 2023 (Thursday) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Public Employment Service Office chief Fernan Bermejo said that the City of Manila and the Department of Labor and Employment – DOLE at DOLE NCR Manila Field Office joined efforts to mount the said job fair which is open to all Manilans.

Lacuna said interested applicants should wear casual attire and bring at least ten copies of resume and own ballpen.

They are also advised to register with this link: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSdAACnMbhJ6X3…/viewform.

The special program for employment of students (SPES) program meanwhile, is also ongoing.

The said activity is pursuant to Republic Act No. 109171 and Republic Act No. 7323 and will be participated in by various establishments.

Once the application is confirmed, The following documents are also required: photocopy of birth certificate or any document indicating date of birth or age (must be 18-29 years old); photocopy of the latest Income Tax Return (ITR) of parents/legal guardian or certification issued by BIR that the parents/guardians are exempted from payment of tax or original Certificate of Indigence or original Certificate of Low Income issued by the Barangay/DSWD or CSWD where the applicant resides

In addition to the above-mentioned requirements are the following: for students, photocopy of proof of average passing grade such as Class card or Form 138 of the previous semester or year immediately preceding the application and original copy of Certification by the School Registrar as to passing grade immediately preceding semester/year, if grades are not yet available.

For out-of-school youth, the requirement is original copy of Certification as OSY issued by DSWD/CSWD or the authorized Barangay Official where the OSY resides.

Bermejo said only those who have fully complied with the requirements will be processed.