Mayor Honey gives orders for peaceful, orderly feast of Sto. Niño celebrations in Tondo

Mayor Honey Lacuna met with concerned local government officials to help keep the Sto. Nino feast celebration peaceful and orderly. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna directed all concerned city government departments, bureaus and offices to do their part in ensuring the orderly and peaceful holding of the Sto. Nino Feast procession slated in Tondo on Sunday (January 21, 2024).

The mayor also particularly talked to newly-promoted Manila Police District (MPD) Director Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay for the posting and deployment of enough uniformed personnel in the routes that will be taken by the procession which is expected to be well-attended than usual, after it was suspended during the pandemic, along with the ‘Traslacion.’

Also directed to mobilize on the said day are the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau, Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, city hospitals, City Engineer’s Office and the department of Public Services, among others.

The feast of the Sto. Nino, which is celebrated every third Sunday of January, was being held in Tondo annually, until the pandemic set in.

Devotees bring their statues and images of the Sto. Nino when they join the long walk in honor of the Holy Child Jesus.

The event is a huge tradition celebrated by Filipino Catholics marked by processions, ati-atihan, street dancing, banner-waving and chants of ‘Viva, Sto. Nino!’ as well as the holding of daylong masses.

Stemming back from more than 500 years ago, it was said that a fleet of five ships commanded by Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan landed in Cebu in 1519, in the central Philippines.

History has it that in service to Spain, Magellan introduced the Philippine natives to Christianity and the Santo Niño, an image of the baby Jesus Christ which was presented to the Queen of Cebu for safekeeping.

In line with the occasion, the MPD announced road closures and a rerouting scheme starting at 12:01 of January 20.

Scheduled for closure are N. Zamora Street from Moriones to Chacon Streets; Sta. Maria St., from Moriones St. to Morga St.; J. Nolasco St. from Morga St. to N. Zamora St. and Morga St. from J. Nolasco St. to Juan Luna St.; Ortega St. from Asuncion St. to Soliman St.; Lakandula St. from Asuncion St. to Ilaya St.; Ilaya St. from Lakandula St. to CM. Recto Avenue; Chacon St. from N. Zamora St. to Juan Luna St. and Soliman St. from Morga St. to N. Zamora/Ortega St.

Vehicles going to Tondo Church from J. Nolasco St. may turn right to Morga St., straighjt to Tuazon St. and Wagas St., or turn left to Asuncion St. going to C.M. Recto to point of destination.

All vehicles from Pritil may use N. Zamora St. and turn left to Moriones St. going to Juan Luna St. to point of destination.

Meanwhile,those coming from C.M. Recto/ Asuncion St. may turn left to Lakan Dula St. to point of destination.