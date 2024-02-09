Mayor Honey greets Chinese-Filipinos in welcoming the Chinese New Year

Mayor Honey Lacuna with Congressman Joel Chua with the dancing lions, as they, along with City Administrator Bernie Ang (not in photo), spearheaded attending the kick-off activity of the Chinese New Year celebration by lighting the huge Prosperity Tree or Money Tree in Binondo. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna extended her greetings to the members of the Chinese-Filipino community, as they usher the Chinese New Year at 12 midnight of February 9 and welcome the Year of the Wood Dragon which begins on February 10, 2024.

Lacuna said she is one with the Chinoys in celebrating the Chinese New Year, as she cited the role of Chinese-Filipinos in shaping the city’s rich history and progress over they ears.

The mayor cited the great contributions of ‘Chinoys’ to the city’s programs and thanked them for supporting the local government of Manila in all its undertakings.

Lacuna expressed belief and optimism that even if the Chinoys have Chinese blood running in their veins, they are Filipinos in heart and mind as proven by their concern for government and Manila residents.

Particularly, she expressed utmost pride over how Chinese-Filipino communities in Manila extended all possible help to aid the city in addressing the pandemic.

Lacuna also thanked Chinese-Filipinos who have been doing business in the and urged others to do the same, saying the dues they pay to the city help fund all her programs aimed at alleviating the plight of all Manilans.

She thus enjoined the Chinese-Filipinos to continue working hand-in-hand with the local government and to establish even deeper ties.

In the meantime, Lacuna assured the Chinoys in Manila that the local government will respond to their needs the best way it can and that no harm will come to them.

