Mayor Honey invites Tondo 1 residents to attend ‘Kalinga sa Maynila’

Mayor Honey Lacuna is inviting residents from the first district of Tondo to join in the “Kalinga sa Maynila” slated this coming Wednesday, March 13, 2024 and avail of the Manila City Hall’s basic services right at their doorstep.

Lacuna said this week’s ‘Kalinga’ will be held from 8 a.m. onward on Moriones Street covering Barangays 43, 46 and 47.

Apart from free medical consultation, Lacuna said other services and needs will also be offered to the residents including basic medicines,| deworming, rabies vaccination, civil registry, tricycle/parking registration, IDs for persons with disability, solo parents and senior citizens, clearing/flushing operations, water and electricity, building permit inquiries, notary services and police clearance.

She added that even unemployment will be addressed with the provision of job job vacancies which will be done on site.

Among others, Lacuna said that the heads of various departments, bureaus and offices will be in attendance to directly address the concerns of the participating community members.

These will include the following: MTPB – Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau, Department of Public Services-Manila, Department of Engineering and Public Works, Manila, Manila Police District, Manila Barangay Bureau, Manila Civil Registry Office, City Legal Office, Manila, Manila Health Department, Manila Department of Social Welfare, Public Employment Service Office – City of Manila, Manila OSCA, Manila Veterinary Inspection Board and the City Treasurer’s Office Manila.

Lacuna notes that these offices, bureaus and departments are the ones that are usually being sought for certain concerns and needs by those who go to the Manila City Hall, which is why she decided to have their heads join her each time she holds a ‘Kalinga.’

During the ‘Kalinga sa Maynila,’ the lady mayor entertains all inquiries and requests for assistance under a no-holds barred discussion with the residents of the participating barangays.

The ‘Kalinga sa Maynila,” which had been going around the barangays since she assumed office, is meant to bring right at the doorsteps of the communities the basic services being offered for free by the city government of Manila.

This way, the residents get to save on precious time and transportation money as they no longer have to go to Manila City Hall.