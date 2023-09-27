Mayor Honey joins PBBM in rice distribution

Mayor Honey Lacuna with President Bongbong Marcos, Jr. at the rice distribution in San Andres Complex. Beside Marcos is Rep. Irwin Tieng. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna with President Bongbong Marcos, Jr. at the rice distribution in San Andres Complex. Beside Marcos is Rep. Irwin Tieng. (JERRY S. TAN)

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna joined President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in the distribution of rice subsidy to ‘Pantawid Pamilya Households’.

The distribution was done at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.

A total of 1,000 beneficiaries from the different parts of the city received 25 kilos of rice each.

Said subsidy comes as government aid to the families under the said program.

The event was attended by Fifth District Representative Irwin Tieng, members of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Central and NCR Offices as well as Manila Department of Social Welfare personnel under Re Fugoso.

Lacuna thanked President Marcos for the aid saying all kinds of support are most welcome in Manila as they redound to the benefit of the residents.