Mayor Honey Lacuna opens blood bank in SAH, appeals for blood donations

Mayor Honey Lacuna (fifth from left) does the 'Kapitan Ligtas' hand sign with (from left) Manila North Cemetery Director Yayay Castaneda, Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center chief Dr. Ted Martin and (from right) Sta. Ana Hospital Director Dr. Grace Padilla, Justice Abad Santos General Hospital chief Dr. Merle Sacdalan-Faustino and (to the mayor's right) Manila Health Department chief Dr. Arnold 'Poks' Pangan. 'Kapitan Ligtas' is the official information disseminator of the MHD. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna and Sta. Ana Hospital (SAH) Director Dr. Grace Padilla led the inauguration of a state-of the art blood bank that would provide free blood to indigent Manila patients with certain medical conditions that need such.

Before that, Lacuna also led the rollout of the bivalent vaccines in the same hospital, where she herself administered the vaccines to the health workers, led by Padilla.

Lacuna, who is also a doctor, said the new blood bank, located in a two-storey building in the said hospital’s grounds, is the answer to the everyday problem of the city as to where to source blood for their poor patients, particularly those who have undergone operation or delivery, or have certain conditions that require blood such as anemia. Present in the said inauguration were Manila Health Department chief Dr. Arnold Pangan, hospital directors among them Dr. Ted Martin and Dr. Merle Sacdalan-Faustino of Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center and Justice Abad Santos General Hospital, respectively, SAH chief of staff Midas Capinig, City Councilors and several department heads.

The lady mayor thanked the Jaime V. Ongpin Foundation, inc. for having sponsored the said blood bank, which can assure Manila’s patients of a safe source of blood, in line with the blood program of the Department of Health (DOH) and the city’s emergency preparedness as well.

“Halos araw-araw ay problema kung saan makakahanap ng dugo,” Lacuna said, noting that even if a resident has a certificate of indigency, he will still have to spend P1,200 for a bag of blood which, most of the time, is not even readily available.

Citing the collaborative efforts of the city government and the private sector in establishing the blood bank, Lacuna called on Manilans to do their share, stressing the blood bank will be useless if no one will donate blood.

“Kailangan namin (city and private sector) ng katuwang. Sa pagbibigay ninyo ng dugo, masasabi nating nakatulong tayo sa kapwa natin Manilenyo…bukas, may makakagamit ng dugo ko,” she said.

Padilla, for her part, said that the establishment of a blood bank at the SAH serves multiple crucial purposes, among them achieving a Level 3 accreditation which signifies a commitment to maintaining high standards of healthcare and demonstrates the hospital’s dedication to providing comprehensive medical services to the community.

By having an in-house blood bank, the hospital ensures immediate access to a safe and adequate supply of blood products, which is vital for emergencies, surgeries, and the treatment of various medical conditions.

“Establishing a blood bank aligns with the DOH’s National Voluntary Blood Donation Program, which emphasizes the importance of voluntary blood donation and aims to ensure the availability of blood and blood products across the country. By actively participating in this program, the City of Manila contributes to the national effort to meet the demand for blood transfusions and support patients in need,” Padilla said.

She added: ”Moreover, having a self-reliant hospital is a crucial aspect of providing comprehensive healthcare services. The Blood bank within the hospital’s premises ensures that patients receive timely transfusions without relying on external sources, reducing the risk of shortages or delays. This self-sufficiency enables the hospital to maintain control over the quality and safety of the blood products, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care. All of this forms part Patient Blood management program which we envision establishing as our service delivery framework.”

Foundation President Reynaldo Bautista said that the blood bank can operate 16 blood donations a day through its six high-tech blood service offices located within the building.