Lacuna made the call as she congratulated the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) and Universidad de Manila (UdM) students who made it to the recent nursing licensure exams.

She also extolled those who made it to the Top 10, as PLM clinched the 7th to 10th spots.

The mayor commended the PLM under the stewardship of its President, Domingo Reyes, Jr., for bringing the university to greater heights.

Lacuna expressed pride that PLM under Reyes had been recognized as the ‘Top Performing School with 100 percent passing rate in connection with the May 2024 Nursing Licensure Exams.

PLM, she said, clinched four of the Top 10 who got the highest scores in the said exam.

Additionally, Lacuna said that in the 2024 Chemical Engineers Licensure Exam, PLM is also ‘Top Four Performing School’ with an 89.19 percent performance rating.

PLM also produced the sixth placer, Christian Jaimie Rejano, who had a score of 84.8 percent.

In the Professional Teacher Elementary Level, PLM’s Anne Kiana Hernandez San Juan placed 9th with an average of 90.80 percent.

The mayor expressed hope that the new registered nurses who graduated from the PLM will also consider applying in any of the six hospitals being run by the city of Manila so they can serve their fellow residents.