Mayor Honey Lacuna’s FB account faked

The official social media account of Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna had been faked.

In relation to this, a warning was thus issued by the city government of Manila to the public so as not to fall prey to the said fake account.

“We ask the public to help report this unauthorized social media account impersonating the City Mayor,” Lacuna’s spokesperson Atty. Princess Abante said.

According to Abante, the mayor’s legitimate Facebook page was created to provide the public, especially the residents of Manila whom she serve, accurate and updated information on goings-on in her administration.

She said that Lacuna has only one legitimate account and that lamented what is clearly another attempt at misleading the public.

Apart from the lone official Facebook account of ‘Dra. Honey Lacuna,’ another legitimate source of information about Manila is the ‘Manila Public Information Office or (MPIO) Facebook account, said Abante.

Lacuna also has her regular ‘The Capital Report’ where she discusses all the major activities and programs being undertaken by her administration.

The matter had been duly reported, it was learned.