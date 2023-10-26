Mayor Honey lands third spot in recent RPMDFI Mayors-NCR survey

Mayor Honey Lacuna landed third in cluster rankings in the Mayor-National Capital Region survey of the RP Mission and Development Foundation, Inc. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna was ranked third in terms of job performance in a survey conducted by the RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc.

Lacuna was cited for the highly-efficient programs and services being offered by the local government during the third quarter survey of the said foundation covering the period of from September 20 to September 30, 2023.

The lady mayor got third ranking with a rating of 89.7% in the Mayor-National Capital Region survey, sharing the top three spots with Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto and Makati Mayor Abby Binay.

“Lubos po akong nagpapasalamat sa tiwala at suporta na ibinigay ninyo sa Pamahalaang Lungsod ng Maynila. Hangarin namin na patuloy na magbigay ng mapagKALINGA at tapat na paglilingkod sa lahat ng Manileño,” Lacuna said in reaction to the said recognition.

As usual, Lacuna did not take the credit all to herself, as she stressed that the success of her governance is being achieved through the unwavering support and cooperation from city officials and employees.

“Hindi ko po magagawa ang lahat ng ating napapagtagumpayan kung wala ang tulong at suporta ng aking mga kasamahan sa City Hall, kaya maraming salamat po sa kanilang lahat,” she stressed.

The NCR-Mayors’ Survey is a component of the “Boses ng Bayan”, a comprehensive evaluation of the performance of public officials using face-to-face interviews with a total of 10,000 adult respondents and a sampling margin of error+/-1%.

Said survey taps registered voters with the respondents being chosen randomly and the numbers of respondents per district are proportionally allocated according to official voting population data.

The RPMD said that regular evaluations are crucial in ensuring that government officials fulfill their roles and responsibilities effectively.