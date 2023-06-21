Mayor Honey lauds Rep. Joel Chua for new dialysis center in Binondo

(from left) Congressman Joel Chua (3rd district), Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo but the ribbon at the opening of a new dialysis center which was built by Chua for third district residents who need dialysis. (JERRY S. TAN)

(from left) Congressman Joel Chua (3rd district), Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo but the ribbon at the opening of a new dialysis center which was built by Chua for third district residents who need dialysis. (JERRY S. TAN)

332 SHARES Share Tweet

GOOD news for third district residents who are in need of dialysis.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that Congressman Joel Chua (3rd district) has sponsored a dialysis center in Binondo, Manila to aid patients who cannot afford the said costly medical process.

Lacuna said the new dialysis center called, Passion Health Care Dialysis Center, complements the already existing ones at the Sta. Ana Hospital, Ospital ng Maynila and the Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center which is headed by Director Dr. Ted Martin and the biggest in Southeast Asia that can serve over 100 at any given time.

The mayor thanked Chua for the said project, as she expressed optimism of also putting up dialysis centers in the remaining districts that do not have them yet.

Rep. Chua said the new medical facility will serve particularly the indigent patients who need free dialysis services which will be subsidized by PhilHealth.

With this in place, Chua said medical referrals from his office will be accepted at Passion Healthcare Philippines, Inc. in Binondo.

“We made sure that Passion Healthcare complies with the Department of Health and PhilHealth standards on accreditation and quality standards for that kind of healthcare facility,” Chua said.

The dialysis center, located in Barangay 288 in Binondo under Chairman Bernard Go, is owned and operated by Passion Healthcare Philippines, which has had similar centers in other areas also serving indigents availing of free dialysis paid for by PhilHealth.

To avail of dialysis services, Chua said that indigent patients in the third District of the City of Manila will be attended to at the field offices where they will undergo interview and assessment. There will be forms to fill in and basic documentation needed as per regulations of the DOH and PhilHealth.

The Congressman’s chief of staff Richelle Pobre explained that the said healthcare company and the office of Rep. Chua have tied up so that all endorsements will be prioritized and may avail of dialysis free of charge through Philhealth and the Congressman’s medical assistance program.

Pobre added that those who do not have Philhealth will be processed by Chua’s office.

Lacuna and Chua led the formal opening of the Binondo dialysis center, joined by Vice Mayor Yul Servo, Liga ng mga Barangay head Lei Lacuna, barangay chair Evelyn de Guzman and third district Councilors Fa Fugoso, Apple Nieto, Terence Alibarbar, Tol Zarcal, Maile Atienza and majority leader Atty. Jong Isip.