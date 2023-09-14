Mayor Honey leads city officials, residents in a birthday song for PBBM

Mayor Honey Lacuna cheerfully leads the rendition of a birthday song for President Bongbong Marcos, Jr. before the start of the 'Kalinga sa Maynila' forum on September 13. She was joined by (from right) Councilors Lou Veloso and Philip Lacuna, Congressman Benny Abante and Councilors Fog Abante, Elmer Par and Carlos Castaneda. (JERRY S. TAN)

MAYOR Honey Lacuna on September 13 led city officials and residents from the sixth district of Manila in greeting President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. and rendering a song for him on the occasion of his birthday on said date.

Before starting the “Kalinga sa Maynila” barangay forum held on the said date on Lorenzo dela Paz Street in Pandacan, Lacuna asked Congressman Bienvenido Abante and sixth district Councilors Philip Lacuna, Lou Veloso, Fog Abante, Elmer Par and Caloy Castaneda in singing the birthday song for President Marcos, Jr. The audience, comprising of residents from Barangays 837, 839 and 840, also joined Lacuna and the city officials present.

Before that, Lacuna told the residents that President Marcos, Jr. himself will be their fellow sixth district resident for a period of six years. The period covers his term of office and Malacanang, which serves as the official residence of all sitting Presidents, is situated in San Miguel Manila which falls within District 6 in Manila.

“Ano ba meron ang araw na ito? Espesyal di ba? Baka po pwede bago tayo magsimula ay kantahan po natin siya. Baka marinig niya kasi para po sa kaalaman ninyo, si Pangulong Bongbong Marcos po sa ngayon, sa loob ng anim na taon, ay taga-distrito 6 di ba? Saan ba ang Malakanyang? Sa San Miguel, sa District 6. Kaya kantahan po natin,” Lacuna said.

“Happy, happy birthday po sa inyo mula sa Lungsod ng Maynila,” the mayor said after the rendition of the birthday song.

Lacuna said that owing to the President’s birthday, the activity called “Lab for All” was also brought to the “Kalinga sa Maynila” barangay forum program of the city government of Manila.

“Dinala rin po nila dito sa ating ‘Kalinga sa Maynila’ ‘yung tinatawag po nilang “Lab for All”. ‘Yan po ay ang pagkalinga ng atin pong Pangulo dito po sa Maynila,” Lacuna enthused.

According to her, Manila joins other cities in celebrating the President’s birthday by carrying out activities being held in connection with the said celebration.

Lacuna said that the LAB for ALL or “Libreng Laboratoryo, Konsulta, at Gamot Para sa Lahat” is a medical caravan launched by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos with the end in view of providing free laboratory services, x-ray and consultation with specialists and free medicines for the communities.

The lady mayor thanked President Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos for bringing such services to Manila, saying all kinds of help that will benefit the residents are always welcome in the city.