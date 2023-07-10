Mayor Honey leads drug testing in Manila, calls on co-workers to do the same

Mayor Honey Lacuna undergoes drug testing at the Manila City Hall, with a call for other city workers to do the same. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna spearheaded the drug testing of city officials and employees yesterday, with a call for others to follow suit.

The drug testing, she said, is one way to ensure that the Manila City Hall and all its satellite offices would be totally drug-free.

Lacuna was joined by Vice Mayor Yul Servo, chief of staff Joshue Santiago, and barangay chairperson Evelyn de Guzman in undergoing the drug test herself.

From the flag ceremony, the mayor and her companions proceeded to the second floor near the session hall where said drug testing was being done.

While said tests are mandated in a memo issued by the Civil Service Commission, Lacuna encouraged all employees to subject themselves to the drug testing since they have nothing to lose anyway.

According to the mayor, the tests are free and will give the workers in each department, bureau and office the peace of mind that they are working under a drug-free environment.

As public servants, Lacuna stressed that city officials and workers must serve as role models by staying away from vices, most especially illegal drugs.

She added that those who will test positive for illegal drug use will be referred for confirmatory testing.

Once confirmed, they will have to undergo rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, it was learned from the mayor’s spokesperson, Atty. Princess Abante, that the tests will be conducted up to July 28, 2023 during office hours.

Abante added that about 8,000 employees will undergo said tests.