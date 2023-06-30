Mayor Honey marks first year anniversary with “Kalinga sa Maynila”

(2nd from left) Mayor Honey Lacuna is aided by barangay chairperson Evelyn de Guzman in handing out rice packs (right photo) to the attendees of her 'Kalinga sa Maynila" yesterday, her way of celebrating her one year anniversary in office. (JERRY S. TAN)

(2nd from left) Mayor Honey Lacuna is aided by barangay chairperson Evelyn de Guzman in handing out rice packs (right photo) to the attendees of her 'Kalinga sa Maynila" yesterday, her way of celebrating her one year anniversary in office. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna celebrated her first year anniversary as the city’s top executive by being with the residents and delivering right at their doorstep the basic service of the Manila City Hall.

Lacuna spent her day with the residents of Barangays 535, 545,547, 553 and 554 in Sampaloc, through her “Kalinga sa Maynila (Pulong-Pulong sa Pagtulong” . Said barangay forum is being held once or twice a week wherein Lacuna practically brings the City Hall services to the communities.

As in all her other previous fora, Lacuna yesterday brought with her a group of officials among them the city’s Department of Social Welfare headed by Re Fugoso, the Office of Senior Citizens’ Affairs under Elinor Jacinto, the Engineer’s Office headed by Engr. Armand Andres and even the Manila Police Department under its District Director PBGen. Andre Dizon, so that all areas of concern under the said offices, which are the most sought for by residents coming to City Hall with problems.

In her guesting at the ‘MACHRA’s Balitaan sa Harbor View’ the other day hosted by the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association (MACHRA), Lacuna said that she considers her “Kalinga sa Maynila” program as the best highlight of her one-year-old administration.

“Through our Kalinga sa Maynila, we were given an opportunity to go down to the grassroots and hear the sentiments of our kababayans directly,” she said, adding that their forum began with meeting up with just a select group, which is the barangay officials.

When the format was changed so as to include the residents themselves, Lacuna said: “Mas nadidinig namin sila, hindi edited, hindi scripted. Kung may tatamaan or kung may pangit sa ginagawa namin, naririnig namin at nai-improve ang services namin.”

Looking back, Lacuna said that during the initial forums, the most often received complaint is usually about the senior citizens’ allowances.

“Ngayon, halos wala na. Ang problema na lamang ng mga senior citizen ay pagpapalit ng napupunong senior booklet. At least naririnig ng mga department heads at mga kawaning kasama ang hinaing ng tao first-hand kasi, reflection ‘yan ng department nila at ng entire government of Manila,” Lacuna stressed.

It was learned that as of this writing, Lacuna and her team has already covered 43 barangays in the city which has a total of 896 barangays in all.