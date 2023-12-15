Mayor Honey names new Manila Science Auditorium after Ex-Mayor Isko’s dad

305 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that the auditorium of the Manila Science High School in Malate will be named after the father of her predecessor, former Mayor Isko Moreno as she led the inauguration of the newly-constructed school building.

Lacuna cited that when Moreno was mayor and she was the vice mayor, the concept of the said new school came about and the lady mayor said that “bigtime mangarap si Yorme” in apparent reference to the new MSHS.

As a fitting tribute, Lacuna announced that a part of the said school building, will be named after Moreno’s father— the Joaquin Domagoso auditorium, moving the former mayor into tears.

“Marapat lamang na isang bahagi ng paaralang ito ay ialay natin sa kanyang ama na si Joaquin Domagoso… para sa iyo ‘to, yorme,” Lacuna said.

Moreno, in his speech before Lacuna’s announcement, cited the lady mayor for her efforts and efficiency and seeing the project to its fruition for the sake of quality education, as he also cited the importance of continuity in governance.

For her part, Lacuna said that while she asked City Engineer for updates, she specifically told him to take his time and not to rush, in order to ensure the best quality of the new school building once its construction is finished.

The lady mayor called on the students, parents and school authorities to work jointly on maintaining the school’ ‘world-class status’ and even raise the bar higher, as she also announced plans to work on making other public schools in the city follow suit.

“Nais natin na lahat ng pampublikong paaralan ay maisaayos, nang di tayo naiinggit sa pribado,” she said, adding that as a product of private school, she can say that the MSHS is at par in terms of standards.

Lacuna vowed to do everything possible to provide the students with added facilities, saying she already sought help from Congressman Irwin Tieng since the said school falls under his district.

“Sa mga ngangangarap ng de kaldad na edukasyon, magtungo kayo sa Maynila. Sigurado po kami na de kalidad ang matatanggap ninyong edukasyon dito…isa itong maagang Pamasko para sa inyong lahat,” said Lacuna, with a call for all concerned to work hand-in-hand with the city government in sustaining a tradition of excellence in the aspect of education.