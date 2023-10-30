Mayor Honey on free e-trike in cemeteries: Give way to PWDs, seniors, pregnant and children

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna casts her vote at the Legarda Elementary School in Sampaloc. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna casts her vote at the Legarda Elementary School in Sampaloc. (JERRY S. TAN)

416 SHARES Share Tweet

PRIORITIZE senior citizens, persons with disability, pregnant women and mothers with small children.

Mayor Honey Lacuna called on the public who will be visiting the city-run cemeteries to give way to the priority groups she mentioned when it comes to the use of free e-trike services inside the said cemeteries.

Over 45,000 people visited their departed loved ones at the Manila North and Manila South Cemeteries on October 29, the first day of the Undas period.

Mayor Honey Lacuna received the figures as she made the rounds of the two cemeteries after casting her vote first thing in the morning yesterday.

Lacuna cast her vote at the Legarda Elementary School in Sampaloc where she continues to reside.

Of the number, MNC Director Yayay Castaneda said 38,700 visited the MNC from 5a.m. to 5 p.m. while a total of 6,850 went to the Manila South Cemetery.

The number dwindled yesterday, presumably due to the holding of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

“Muli kong paalala na ipinagbabawal na dalhin sa semeteryo ang mga sasakyan, mga nakakasunog na bagay tulad ng lighter at sigarilyo, mga matutulis na bagay tulad ng kutsilyo, baril, mga nakakalasing na inumin, mga gamit pangsugal tulad ng baraha at bingo at mga videoke o mga speaker at sound system na maaaring makabulahaw,” Lacuna said.

The mayor also urged the public to keep their surroundings clean by throwing their trash in the garbage bins.

Both the Manila North Cemetery and the Manila South Cemetery are open to the public from 5 a.m to 5 p.m. up to November 2, 2023.