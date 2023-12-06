Mayor Honey orders check of City Hall, buildings in wake of quake

Mayor Honey Lacuna directs City Engineer Armand Andres to conduct an inspection on Manila City Hall and other buildings to ensure their safety, after the Tuesday quake that was felt in Metro Manila. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna directs City Engineer Armand Andres to conduct an inspection on Manila City Hall and other buildings to ensure their safety, after the Tuesday quake that was felt in Metro Manila. (JERRY S. TAN)

332 SHARES Share Tweet

MAYOR Honey Lacuna had ordered City Engineer Armand Andres to immediately conduct a thorough check on the Manila City Hall to ensure its structural integrity.

The order came after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Metro Manila at 4:23 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lacuna said that while checks are being done by Andres and his men on a regular basis, there is a need to find out if the said quake had adversely affected the age-old City Hall or if it left any cracks which may pose danger in the future.

The lady mayor also urged barangay heads to check on their respective areas if there is any building or edifice whose integrity have been affected by the said earthquake.

Meantime, Lacuna went on to state that the Manila City Hall did not receive any bomb threat, contrary to what circulated not only in City Hall but in various group chats as well.

Said ‘news’ spread early afternoon prior to the earthquake and while Manila Police District (MPD) Director Col. Arnold Thomas Ibay directed the explosives and ordnance division to conduct a sweep in City Hall, it was due to the heightened alert raised following the bombing incident at the Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City.

Lacuna said that apart from City Hall, she also asked Ibay to inspect and ensure the safety of places of convergence like schools, shopping malls and churches.

In view of the said developments, Lacuna urged the city employees and residents to always be vigilant and prepared and to immediately report to authorities any suspicious activities.