Mayor Honey orders updating of senior citizens list in Manila

MAYOR Honey Lacuna has directed Office of Senior Citizens’ Affairs (OSCA) head Elinor Jacinto to update the list of senior citizens in each of the 896 barangays in the city of Manila.

In view of this, the mayor announced that consultative meetings are now being carried out in the six districts of Manila to make sure that the city’s existing list is updated.

With the updating,Lacuna said that it will be ensured that those legitimately residing in Manila will be in the list; those who have passed on or transferred will be noted; those who have recently transferred or turned senior will be included.

Lacuna urged the barangays, particularly the chairmen, secretaries and treasurers to attend the said meetings.

Jacinto echoed the call, saying the said meetings are highly important, specially since the heads and treasurers of each barangay are the ones tasked to implement the payout for senior citizens’ allowances.

“Layunin ng mga nasabing pagpupulong na maisaayos at maiwasto ang inihahanda naming senior allowance payroll para sa mga buwan ng Enero, Pebrero, Marso at Abril 2024,” Jacinto explained.

It was learned that the consultative meetings are being done before the payroll for the senior allowances is made.

The schedules of the said meetings are as follows: Feb 21, 22, 23, 27, 28 & 29, 2024.

Under the city’s social amelioration package (SAP), about 179,000 senior citizens in Manila have been getting P500 monthly financial assistance to somehow aid them in their expenses.