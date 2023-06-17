Mayor Honey pushes for inclusion of minors in PWD list of cash aid beneficiaries

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Manila social welfare chief Re Fugoso explain the near inclusion of minors in the list of PWDs who will get benefits from the city government. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Manila social welfare chief Re Fugoso explain the near inclusion of minors in the list of PWDs who will get benefits from the city government. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna has asked the Manila City Council to pass an ordinance that would include minors in the local government’s list of persons with disability (PWDs).

This was bared at the ‘Kalinga sa Maynila’ forum by Manila department of social welfare (MDSW) chief Re Fugoso, who explained that the said ordinance that would provide the implementing rules and regulations on the inclusion of minors aged 17 or younger in the provision of monthly cash aid from the city government is already in the works.

The ‘Kalinga sa Maynila’ is a regular forum being held by the mayor in the city’s barangays in an effort to bring the services being most frequently sought in City Hall down to the communities, saving time, effort and transportation expenses on the part of the residents.

Once the ordinance is in place, Fugoso said that around 3,000 to 5,000 minors will be added to the list of PWDs in the city.

Lacuna said the new addition to the list of PWDs is on top of the existing adult PWDs numbering at least 35,000 in all.

In requesting for the passage of the said ordinance, Lacuna noted that just like adults, minors who happen to be PWDs also need some form of assistance to help them with their medical needs.

Meanwhile, it was learned from Fugoso that the payout of benefits for PWDs is slated in June.

The PWDs, just like senior citizens and solo parents, each receive a monthly monetary assistance of P500 from the city government of Manila.

The said cash aid is part of the city’s social amelioration program which also provides cash allowances to students from the city-run colleges.