Mayor Honey pushes for more jobs for senior citizens, PWDs

Mayor Honey Lacuna's fondness with senior citizens is evident in all her encounters with them. (JERRY S. TAN)

Senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs).

These, according to Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, happen to be her two favorites when it comes to the city government’s efforts to provide job opportunities.

“Kung inyong nasusubaybayan, ang paborito po naming talagang hinahanapan ng trabaho, basta wliling and able sila and they have a clearance from their doctors na puwede pa silang magtrabaho ay talagang hinahanapan namin sila,” Lacuna told the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association (MACHRA) forum, “MACHRA’s Balitaan sa Harbor View.”.

The mayor added that the city is so fortunate due to the number of food chains that supports and helps the local government of Manila to gain employment even if such opportunity is on temporary basis or for a limited time only.

She named and thanked Shakey’s, Peri-Peri, KFC and the Jollibee Group of Companies as among those who have been constantly helping the city by giving job opportunities for senior citizens and PWDs.

According to Lacuna, the impact of such help even in the overall economy of Manila is huge in that by creating job opportunities for the said sectors, the citizens of Manila are assured that they will be productive regardless of their age or status in life.

Kapag lahat ay nabibgyan ng opportunity na magtrabaho, ito ay isang paraan para kahit anong edad maging productive sila. Kailangan po natin ng manpower at ‘yung job opportunities… it’s just a matter of kung aakma sila sa job opportunity na naibibigay sa kanila.

By having employment, Lacuna said that the senior citizens and PWDs will not even entertain the thought that they are burden to their families and will in fact even be able to contribute to the household expenses, no matter how small it may be.

Lacuna said that providing the senior citizens with gainful employment is aimed at boosting their morale and self-confidence, as she stressed that in Manila, discriminating against them is not allowed.

“Walang discrimination, bawal ‘yan sa city of Manila. Kapag may ganyan, nire-report o pinagbibigay-alam kaagad sa DSW. It’s more of pag-honor ng cards, normally, ‘yun ang problema, nade-decline pero ‘yung pagpasok sa work, nadadaan anman sa pakiusapan,” she added.