Mayor Honey, Sec. Frasco to launch heritage tour in Manila

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna is shown attending the "MACHRA'S Balitaan," news forum by the Manila City Hall Reporters' Association and getting ready to answer a question from MACHRA President Itchie Cabayan. At right is Andi Garcia, MACHRA's Vice President. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna expressed support to the new Department of Tourism (DOT) tourism campaign slogan, “Love the Philippines” which was unveiled Tuesday.

Speaking at the “MACHRA’s Balitaan” forum organized by the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association (MACHRA) and held in Harbor View Restaurant, the mayor announced that in fact, a “hop on, hop off heritage tour” will be launched jointly by the city government of Manila and the DOT on July 6, 2023.

According to Lacuna, the said event is aimed at highlighting the foremost tourist attractions in Manila beginning with District 5, as the starting point would be the Rizal Park.

The said tour, which Lacuna and DOT Secretary Christina Frasco are expected to lead, will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Lacuna said that even before the new tourism campaign of the DOT was launched, Manila has already began its own efforts to boost its tourism by developing promoting eight tourism hubs covering the six districts in the city, noting that there are many tourist attractions in Manila that do not get as much attention as Rizal Park, Intramuros and Binondo.

“Napakarami pang ibang lugar sa Maynila na pupwedeng ihighlight so kada distrito, nag-identify na kami ng mga lugar na puwedeng ire-develop para puntahan hindi lamang ng local tourists, kundi maging ng international,” to include Binondo, Escolta and Sta. Cruz areas, the University Belt and Ermita-Malate area.

All the stopover points of the said heritage tour, Lacuna said, that will form a very big part of “Love the Philippines” and will cover mostly Districts 3 and 5 only.

Additionally, Lacuna said the city government is planning to come up with one kind of product that will be identified with Manila as its very own.

The mayor said they are having a hard time considering that the city is a melting pot where all products coming from various areas of the country are being brought into Manila.