Mayor Honey sends Manila City employees home early for ‘Kainang Pamilya’ day

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna issued an Executive Order sending the employes home early in observance of the “Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day” 2023.

During the flagraising ceremony yesterday, Lacuna announced that the EO allows the employees of the city to go home at 3 p.m.

This, she said, is to give them the opportunity to join their respective families for dinner.

Kayo pong lahat ay ine-encourage na umuwi nang maaga at makasama ang inyong pamilya sa hapag-kainan,” the mayor said.

“Sa ganitong paraan ay nais din nating maipadama na tayo sa lungsod ay isang pamilya,” she added.

In ending, Lacuna said in jest: “kaya humayo kayo. Ayoko kayong makita sa mall. Take this as an opportunity to celebrate this day with your family.”