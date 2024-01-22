Mayor Honey signs ordinance providing death benefits for Manila residents which takes effective Jan. 22

Mayor Honey Lacuna is all smiles after signing the ordinance providing for death benefits for Manila residents. With her in photo are (from left) ordinance co-author Councilor Fa Fugoso, principal author Councilor Salvador Philip Lacuna, Secretary to the Mayor Marlon Lacson and Manila department of social welfare head Re Fugoso whose office will chiefly handle the provision of the said benefits. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna signed City Ordinance No. 9019 providing for death benefits for the residents of Manila which already took effect on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Councilor Salvador Philip Lacuna (6th district) filed the ordinance titled, “Unang Abuloy ng Maynila-Death Benefits Ordinance of 2023” in an effort to help lessen the burden on mourning families, at least by expediting the process of requesting for death benefits assistance from the different offices at the Manila City Hall.

In signing the ordinance along with Secretary to the Mayor Marlon Lacson, the lady mayor thanked the Manila City Council headed by Vice Mayor and Presiding Officer Yul Servo, majority floorleader Atty. Jhong Isip and Councilor Philip for the unanimous and swift passage of the said ordinance, which provides funeral assistance in the amount of at least P 3,000 and or a Sympathy Card or any token with an equivalent value of not more than P1,000 to qualified beneficiaries.

Mayor Honey said the City of Manila will allocate a substantial amount for the implementation of the said ordinance under its Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE).

Under the ordinance which was co-authored by Councilor Fa Fugoso (3rd district) among others, Councilor Philip said the surviving legal spouse of the deceased will be the primary beneficiary of the “Unang Abuloy ng Maynila” death benefit. Should there be no surviving spouse of the deceased, the benefits shall be given to relatives under the following order, children, parents, siblings, grandchildren, aunts and uncles.

However, it must be established that the deceased was,at the time of death, a bonafide resident of the City of Manila and a duly registered voter of the City of Manila.

“For deceased minors under 18 years old, the parents should be registered voters and or residents of the City of Manila,” the councilor added.

Following are the requirements that should be submitted by the claimants of the “Unang Abuloy sa Maynila” Death Benefit:Duly filled-up Claimants’ Form issued by the Manila Department of Social Welfare (MDSW); Certified true copy of Death Certificate; Duly notarized original copy of funeral contract; Valid government issued identification card of the relative/representative.; Valid government issued identification card of the deceased and Barangay Certificate of Residency of the deceased.

Mayor Honey said that the lead department for the implementation of the said ordinance will be the Manila Department of Social Welfare (MDSW) headed by Re Fugoso. with the assistance of the Civil Registry Office of Manila headed by Encar Ocampo.

The Liga ng mga Barangay under Councilor Lei Lacuna and the Manila Barangay Bureau are also tasked to help in gathering pertinent data such as reports of death and distribution of the said death benefits.

Councilor Philip noted that in the last three years, the Manila City Civil Registry Office has recorded an average of 11,000 Death Certificate applications per annum, which are mostly from bonafide residents of the City of Manila.

“To express sympathy and gratitude to its dearly departed constituents, and considering the escalating costs of burial services nowadays, the City Government of Manila recognizes the need to further support its citizens by providing primary financial assistance as well as emotional support to their bereaved families,” the councilor stated.

Mayor Honey, accompanied by Councilor Philip, already made the rounds yesterday to make the benefits known to those who are currently holding wake for their departed loved ones. The mayor also brought flowers that came from her own personal funds.