Mayor Honey suspends face-to-face classes on Apr. 24 due to 43-degree heat index forecast

Itchie G. Cabayan9
Princess Abante
Atty. Princess Abante issued Mayor Honey Lacuna's advisory suspending face-to-face classes on Wednesday. (JERRY S.TAN)

ALL face-to-face classes in Manila were ordered suspended on Wednesday, April 24.

Mayor Honey Lacuna ordered the said suspension as the heat index is expected to hit 43°C, described as a ‘dangerous level.’

The mayor’s order was announced via an advisory issued by Atty. Princess Abante, Lacuna’s spokesperson and head of the Manila Public Information Office, who said that the suspension was “due to the forecast danger heat index level of 43°C according to the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office.” The MDRRMO is headed by Arnel Angeles.

The directive, Abante said, covers all levels of public and private schools within the city of Manila.

The mayor also advised schools to momentarily shift to asynchronous classes.

