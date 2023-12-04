Mayor Honey swears into office the new Sangguniang Kabataan leaders

Mayor Honey Lacuna swears into office the newly-elected Sangguniang Kabataan leaders in Manila. At left is the mayor's spokesperson Atty. Princess Abante. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna swore into office the newly-elected Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) from the various barangays in Manila with a call for them to actively help and support in the implementation of all projects not only for those involving the youth but their entire community as well.

In the said mass oath-taking that took place at the regular flagraising ceremony, Lacuna also appealed to the newly-elected leaders to put their oath into heart, saying the vow they took must serve as their creed or guide in the discharge of their functions.

“Marami ang sumubok maging leader ng inyong hanay ngunit kayo ang nabigyan ng pagtitiwala ng inyong mga kapwa kabataan upang maging bahagi ng inyong Sangguniang Kabataan. Tunay ang kasabihan na many are called but few are chosen,” she said.

“Ano naman ang kasunod ng inyong pagkakapanalo? May katungkulan na kayo ngayon sa inyong pamayanan kaya sana ay mapangalagaan ninyong mabuti ang tiwalang ipinagkaloob ng inyong kapwa kabataan,” the mayor added.

As SK officials, Lacuna said they are expected to serve in cooperation with their SK Chairmen as part of the basic political unit or primary branch of government directly dealing with and being sought by their community members.

“Kaisa kayo ng senior at barangay sa pagsasagawa at pagpapatupad ng mga patakaran, plano, programa, proyekto at mga gawain sa komunidad. Inaasahan din na aktibo kayong tutulong sa mga proyekto di lamang ng mga kabataan kundi ng buong pamayanan,” Lacuna stressed.

Their functions, she said, also include the right planning and utilization of their funds based on the guidelines provided by proper authorities covering government finance and giving priority to the needs of the youth within their respective areas of jurisdiction.

The mayor said the SK leaders should also serve as the conduits and frontliners in the local government’s delivery of basic services to the grassroots specially in times of emergencies and calamities.

According to Lacuna, they are also expected to entice their community members to support local government programs that redound to their own benefits as she, in return, assured them of the support from both the national and local governments.

“Ang DILG at lokal na pamahalaan ay handang umalalay sa inyo upang bigyan kayo ng tamang impormasyon at gabay sa pamamalakad at pangangasiwa ng inyong sanggunian… lahat ng direktiba, programan at proyekto na pinatutupad ng inyong national at local government,” the mayor added.