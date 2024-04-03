Mayor Honey tells Manilan not to swim in creeks, Baseco and Dolomite beaches

Mayor Honey Lacuna with PRB chief Roland Marino whom she directed to spruce up the city's public swimming pools where the residents may swim safely and free of charge. (JERRY S. TAN)

MAYOR Honey Lacuna dissuaded Manila residents from swimming in the Baseco and Dolomite beaches and also in creeks and instead directed them to go to the city’s public swimming pools.

“Sana po sa ating mga kababayan na init na init naman po ngayon, sana po naman ay ‘wag nyo nang subukan pa na magtampisaw sa Dolomite at saka sa Baseco beach,” Lacuna said.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has declared the Dolomite Beach along Roxas Boulevard off limits for swimming.

In the case of the Baseco beach, the mayor said that the high coliform in its water pose health hazards.

Citing the risks to health and safety that may be brought about by swimming in the polluted bay, river or creeks, Lacuna urged the residents to instead make use of the city’s public swimming pools where they may take a dip to ease the summer heat.

Lacuna directed public recreations bureau chief Roland Marino to spruce up the city’s pool venues in readiness for the expected surge in the number of residents who may want to use them as summer peaks.

While the entry into the said venues are free, the mayor said that there is a need to regulate and schedule the visitors on a first-come, first-served basis, so as to avoid congestion and confusion.

According to Marino, the city has a number of swimming pools which are being used by the residents free of charge.

He said these are located in the following areas: Patricia Sports Complex swimming pool in District 2, Tondo; Paraiso ng Kabataan swimming pool in District 3 in Santa Cruz; Arturo Tolentino swimming pool in District 4, Sampaloc; Bagong Buhay swimming pool in District 5 in Paco and JCC swimming pool in District 6 in Pandacan. Tondo Sports Complex in Dist. 1 who also have a swimming pool is still undergoing renovation therefore it is closed to public.

Lacuna told Marino to put on standby life guards and life savers to ensure the safety of the swimming public who may use the said pools.