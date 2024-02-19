Mayor Honey tells MPD to keep its good name

Mayor Honey Lacuna with (from right) Vice Mayor Yul Servo, MPD chief Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay and Col. Roderico Roy, Jr., OIC/DDD, at the 123rd anniversary of the MPD.

“Huwag nyo sana hayaang madungisan ang magandang pangalan at imahe ng Manila Police District (MPD).”

This was the call made by Mayor Honey Lacuna as she spoke at the 123rd anniversary of the MPD, in the presence of its Director, Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay and all station commanders and heads of various units. Also in attendance were Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Benjamin Acorda, Jr., Col. Roderico Roy, Jr. of the District Directorial Staff and Vice Mayor Yul Servo, among others.

In her short message, Lacuna recalled that from the Philippine Commission Act No. 70 which was passed and implemented on Januar 9, 1901, the Metropolitan Police Force of Manila was established, headed by then Military Governor General Arthur McArthur, Jr.

After only six months, the Manila Police Department was created by virtue of Philippine Commission Act No. 183 and this was headed by Capt. George Curry. After 123 years, Lacuna notes that the institution continues to promote peace and order and provide security and safety for Manilans through careful and efficient implementation of the laws in all corners of the city.

Lacuna said that in her over two decades in public office in Manila, she had witnessed how the premier police force gave their best and full performance of their functions.

“Sa mahigit dalawang dekada kong paglilingkod sa pamahalaang lokal ng Maynila, nasaksihan ko ang husay at galing ng ating kapulisan. Lalo nitong nagdaang dalawang taon na ako ang napagkatiwalaan ng mga kapwa nating Manilenyo na pamunuan ang buong lungsod. Sa paglulunsad ng mahahalaga nating programa at proyekto ay palagi nating katuwang at kasa-kasama ang Manila Police District. Ramdam ko ang dedikasyon at malasakit ng ating mga kapulisa,” she said.

“Batid nating di naman perpekto ang lahat. May paminsan-minsan ding namamali ng direksyon ngunit sa kabuuan ay sinisikap ninyo na maging maayos sa lahat ng inyong mga gawain. Di naman natin kailangang maging sobrang talino o sobrang galing. Higit na mahalaga, tayo ay mabuti,” Lacuna added.

As MPD policemen, the lady mayor said she is full of hope that they will serve as role models for the citizens of Manila to emulate.

“Magmula sa inyong mga tahanan, sa inyong sariling pamilya, sa pamayanan, sa inyong mga kapit-bahay at mga kaibigan, sa tanggapan, sa inyong mga kasamahan, sa buong kapaligiran, mas maganda na sa inyong pagkatao nakikita ang pagiging isang responsableng mamamayan. Kayo ang mga tinatawag na alagad ng batas, marapat lamang na kayo mismo ay marunong tumupad sa lahat ng patakaran, mula sa mga simpleng mga batas,” Lacuna stressed.

The mayor also called on them to treasure the trust and confidence given to them by the city government and its constituency and to serve with heads held up high, with their whole heart and dedicadtion and with humility and empathy.

Lacuna said that as the city’s chief executive, she is grateful for the service that the MPD renders with much dedication, love and concern for the people they serve.

She cited the MPD police as the reason why Manilans are able to sleep well at night and wake up to and live in a city that is safe.

“Salamat sa pagtupad ninyo sa mga tagubilin ko lalo na pagdating sa intense police visibility kung saan dama ng mga manilenyo ang presensya ninyo sa komunidad, sa pagpapa-iral sa mga pangunahing ordinansa na may kaugnayan sa disiplina ng bawat mamamayan,” Lacuna said.

She added: “Asahan nyo rin na pinagsisikapan nating mabuti na ayusin, linisin, pagandahin, palusugin, pasiglahin at paunlarin ang Maynila. Ipagpatuloy nyo lang ang pagbibigay kapanatagan sa ating mamamayan. Bilang bahagi ng tinatawag na the Manila’s Finest, katuwang ko kayo sa ating layunin na makamit ang isang Maringal na Maynila o Magnificent Manila.”