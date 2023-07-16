Mayor Honey thanks President Marcos, Jr. for prioritizing Manila

Mayor Honey Lacuna holds a copy of the MOA she signed, along with (from left) Secretary to the Mayor Marlon Lacson, RS Realty Concepts developer president William Russel Scheirman, Jr. , City Administrator Bernie Ang, Vice Mayor Yul Servo, Vice Mayor Yul Servo and RS legal counsel Atty. John Henry Pascual. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna holds a copy of the MOA she signed, along with (from left) Secretary to the Mayor Marlon Lacson, RS Realty Concepts developer president William Russel Scheirman, Jr. , City Administrator Bernie Ang, Vice Mayor Yul Servo, Vice Mayor Yul Servo and RS legal counsel Atty. John Henry Pascual. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna thanked President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. for prioritizing Manila in his administration’s housing programs.

The mayor expressed her gratitude during the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the city of Manila and the RS Realty Concepts Developers, Inc.

The signing ceremony was led by Lacuna, Vice Mayor Yul Servo, City Administrator Bernie Ang and Secretary to the Mayor Marlon Lacson on the part of the city government and on the part of the developer, its president William Russel Scheirman, Jr. and legal counsel Atty. John Henry Pascual. Also present were representatives from the PAG-IBIG.

In her short message, Lacuna said that in behalf of the city and its residents, she is thankful to President Marcos for making Manila its priority in providing decent homes to those who need them.

The mayor tasked Ang to arrange the mechanics for the program and the arrangements that have to be made among the developer, city government and PAG-IBIG.

It was learned that the city government of Manila had been tasked to identify the possible recipients of 7,500 units which are readily available and will be theirs after 30 years.

The housing project, she said, will come at an affordable price and has a community mall playground and large open areas.

“Lagi nila iniisip ang pangangailangan ng bawat Pilipino…sana ay marami pang ganito sa lungsod,” she said of Marcos’ decision to prioritize Manila in the said housing project.

Lacuna added: “Ito po ay para sa inyo.. bahagi ng inyong pangarap na ating nabigyang katuparan.”