Mayor Honey to Manila students – Take good care of school supplies

Mayor Honey Lacuna appeals for students in Manila to take good care of the school suppliea from the city. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna appeals for students in Manila to take good care of the school suppliea from the city. (JERRY S. TAN)

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Mayor Honey Lacuna appealed to parents of students from the city’s public elementary schools to guide their children into taking good care of the school supplies being given to them by the city government of Manila and making it all the way through college.

Lacuna said the supplies, especially the schoolbags, are of top quality and were given to the students through funds coming from the city coffers. Also given were notebooks, paper, pencils and PE uniforms.

“Sana ay maalagaan ninyo dahil maganda ang mga ibinigay namin lalo na ‘yung bag,” said Lacuna, as she vowed to add more, once the city’s budget allows.

The lady mayor notably did not credit the provision of supplies to herself, as she underscored that she is asking the recipients to take good care of the school supplies given by the city since the funds used for them came from the residents themselves.

“Ang ginamit po nating pambili ng mga ‘yan ay nagmula sa mga buwis na ibinabayad ninyo sa ating pamahalaang-lungsod,” she said.

According to Lacuna, all that she asks for in return is for the students to study hard and make sure that they finish their education to be able to fulfill their parents’s dreams and even help them someday.

On the part of the parents, Lacuna said all she wants is for them to never get tired of supporting their kids and availing of free education for them until they get their college degree.