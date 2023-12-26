Mayor Honey to Manilans: Be cautious vs. COVID-19

Mayor Honey Lacuna calls on Manilans to continue being cautious amid the rising cases of COVID recently. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna called on Manilans to be extra cautious in celebrating the holidays and to continue observing the basic health protocols, noting a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city recently.

Lacuna, citing an update from Manila Health Department (MHD) chief Dr. Arnold Pangan, said that for the past two weeks, there had been a rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

On December 22 alone, she said that there have been 25 cases recorded, bringing to 111 the total confirmed, active cases in the city.

Lacuna noted that just a week and a half ago, the total was only 40 and that the figures rose to 111 in just less than ten days.

“Paalala ko lang sa aking mga kababayang Manilenyo, patuloy po tayong mag-iingat. Tutal gaya ng dati, nasanay na kayo mag-facemask, ipagpatuloy natin. Ito naman po ay boluntaryo,” she said.

The mayor added: “Kung ako ang masusunod, lahat gusto ko mag-face mask ulit lalo ngayong Kapaskuhan dahil kaliwa’t- kanan ang Christmas party, araw-araw may pinupuntahan tayong mga kasiyahan, pag mamimili ng regalo, siksikan din sa mga pamilihan gaya ng malls, public markets.. kahit sa Divisoria, Recto, Binondo, madaming tao dahil ang Maynila ay talagang puntahan ng mga namimili ng regalo para sa kanilang mga kaibigan at mahal sa buhay.”

She also underscored the need to self-isolate if already manifesting symptoms to avoid infecting others.

In addition, the mayor urged those who are most prone to infection to practice the basic health protocols that include wearing of face masks, frequent hand washing and avoiding crowded places. These are the elderly, the very young, pregnant women and those who are immuno-compromised or have comorbidities.

“Mag-ibayong pag-iingat po tayo ngayon dahil patuloy ang pagtaas ng mga kaso. Ako po ay nakikisuyo, sa mga darating na araw ay patuloy tayong mag-ingat para mas ma-enjoy natin ang buong holiday season,” the mayor said, citing cases of reinfection and the recent positivity rate in Manila which she said also rose to 22 percent last week compared to the previous 16 percent.