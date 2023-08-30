Mayor Honey urges Manilans to choose barangay leaders wisely

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Mayor Honey Lacuna called on Manila residents to choose their barangay leaders wisely and make sure they are worth their votes.

Lacuna made the call on the very first day of the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) for those running for barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan posts.

In her short message, Lacuna urged the voters to take into consideration the character of the candidate and if he or she is seriously into public service.

According to Lacuna, the role that barangay leaders play is very important in that they usually serve as the go-between persons of the local government.

Although the city government deals directly with its constituents from time to time, Lacuna said that the barangays are there to connect the grassroots level to the various departments and offices in the local government.

Lacuna underscored that it is through the barangay authorities that the city government learns what the people actually need and want specially in terms of free, basic services.

On the other hand, it is also through the barangays that the administration is able to communicate its programs, new regulations and activities to the residents.

The lady mayor assured that her administration will do everything within its mandate to help the barangays achieve their purpose and help their constituents to the fullest.