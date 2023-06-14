Mayor Honey Lacuna calls on all Manila residents to join the city-wide cleanup day on Thursday, June 15. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna is calling upon all Manilans to join a city-wide cleanup drive slated on Thursday.

The mayor said that the cleanup drive will be held simultaneously at 7 a.m. and will be spearheaded by officials and employes of the Manila City Hall. Lacuna herself will lead the cleanup on Moriones Juan Luna and Streets in Tondo.

“Iniimbitahan namin ang lahat na makilahok sa city-wide cleanup drive sa darating na Huwebes, ika-15 ng Hunyo, ganap na ika-7 ng umaga. I-upload ang inyong mga larawan kasama ang hashtag na #MNLCityWideCleanUP at sumama sa daan-daan na mga Manileñong naglaan ng kanilang oras para sa komunidad,” the mayor said.

She added: “Mula sa simpleng paglinis ng ating komunidad, basta’t sama-sama tayo ay malaki ang ating maitutulong sa ating kalikasan.”

The cleanup up drive, Lacuna said, is aimed at drumming support for and awareness on the importance of maintaining cleanliness at all times.

The lady mayor expressed hope that barangay authorities will disseminate in their respective areas of jurisdiction the details of the planned cleanup drive and also urge them to join.

The said clanup drive forms part of the activities lined up leading to the “Araw ng Maynila” celebration on June 24, marking the city of Manila’s founding anniversary.

Lacuna, a doctor, stressed the importance of cleanliness, as dirty surroundings serve as breeding grounds for various kinds of illnesses.

Recently, Lacuna warned Manilans against dengue which is brought by dirty surroundings.

As such, the mayor called on the residents to keep their immediate vicinity and surroundings clean and without any stagtant or dirty water, saying these serve as breeding grounds for dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

Meanwhile, Lacuna’s spokesperson Atty. Princess Abante said that other city department heads will lead their respective teams in various areas throughout the city.

These areas include the following: Onyx from Pedro Gil to Zobel Roxas / Zobel Roxas from Tejeron to Osmeña Highway; Dangwa market and vicinity; Road 10 from Brgy. 105 to Smokey Mountain; Delpan st. from flyover to Zaragosa / Zaragosa st. (both sides) from Road 10 to Delpan; Taft avenue from Vito Cruz to Manila City Hall and Arranque market and vicinity.

Other officials including Congressmen and City Councilors will have their own clean up drives in their own residences and areas while barangay officials will lead their own clean up drives in their own barangays,” Abante added.