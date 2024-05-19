Mayor Honey urges parents, guardians to register MWRDs

Mayor Honey Lacuna is joined by Manila social welfare department head Re Fugoso in calling on parents and guardians to register their minors with disability (MWDs) with their barangays. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna is requesting the parents or guardians of persons with disability (PWDs) who are minors, or minors with disability (MWDs) to have the latter registered with the barangays.

This, she said, is so that they could be included in the list of recipients of the monthly monetary aid being given by the city government through its social amelioration program.

Lacuna said that the office of social welfare department chief Re Fugoso will already begin the inclusion of minors who have already registered with their barangays in the payout that will be done next month, along with solo parents.

The inclusion of MWDs in the city’s list of cash aid beneficiaries is pursuant to Ordinance 8991 which was passed by the Manila City Council and principally authored by Councilor Fa Fugoso (3rd district).

Lacuna said the concerned minors will receive ₱500 in monthly allowance from the city government of Manila.

The mayor said the city is but too happy to embrace the MWDs and also provide for them even in a small way.

Ordinance 8991 which was passed last September 19, 2023, amended Ordinances 8565 and 8756 that granted the same allowance only to adult persons with disabilities (PWDs), apart from seniors and solo parents residing in Manila.

Under the amendment introduced by Councilor Fugoso, all PWDs aged 59 and below will be entitled to ₱500 monthly if they have been residing in the city for the last six months.

Too, their names must appear on the list of PWDs compiled by the office of Fugoso.

They must also be registered voters of Manila, except for minors whose parents or legal guardians must, however, be registered as voters in the city.

Presently, the city government provides monthly financial aid to senior citizens, PWDs, solo parents, Grade 12 students and students from the two city-run schools, namely Pamantasan ng Maynila and Universidad de Manila.