Mayor Honey urges residents to help the city protect projects against vandals, thieves

Mayor Honey Lacuna appealed to the residents of Manila to help in protecting the city’s projects against vandals and theft.

Additionally, she also asked the residents to do their share by reporting such misdeeds to proper authorities for swift action.

Lacuna made the call as she led the lighting up of 29 lamp posts along the stretch of Yuseco Street from Jose Abad Santos to Rizal Avenue, joined by Vice Mayor Yul Servo, Congressman Joel Chua (3rd district), Councilors Jong Isip, Fa Fugoso, Tol Zarcal and Terence Alibarbar, among others.

In her short message, Lacuna thanked the Manila City Council headed by Servo as Presiding Officer for working on the immediate approval of funds that are needed to implement all her administration’s programs and projects.

She also expressed gratitude to Congressman Chua whom she said promised to extend help if and when needed.

“Kapag di na kaya (ng pamahalaang-lokal), siya (Chua) naman daw ang magpapailaw,” Lacuna said.

“Ipangako ny’o sa amin na sana ay mabantayan nyo ang ating mga ilaw laban sa nagpuputol ng kable at masasamang-loob…i-report nyo kaagad. ‘Wag kayo mag-atubili dahil pinaghirapan ng pamalaan ito. Sayang naman ang pondo. Pag-ingatan ninyo ang lahat ng inilalagay sa inyong lugar,” was Lacuna’s appeal to the barangay officials and residents present, led by Chair Ann Kristine Abella.

The mayor also thanked City Engineer Armand Andres, City Electrician Randy Sadac and the Meralco for the continued lighting of streets which she said is expected to provide additional protection for the residents who can safely walk at night amid well-lighted areas.

It was learned that the Yuseco street lighting, which covers a total of eight barangays in the second and third districts, is already the third phase of the city’s lighting program. The first phase covered the Lacson-Espana area and the second was Fugoso Street.

Lacuna said that the program is aimed at helping barangay officials who patrol the streets at night and assured that the lighting program will be a continuing thing until the entire city is lit up.

“Umasa kayo na sa abot ng makakaya ng inyong pamahalaan ay magpapatuloy ang ganitong mga simple pero makabuluhang proyekto para masiguro ang inyong proteksyon lalo na sa araw-araw nyong pamumuhay,” Lacuna assured.