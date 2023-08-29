Mayor Honey urges studes to fulfill their parents’ dreams for them

Photo shows Mayor Honey Lacuna asking Legarda Elementary School students about what they want to be when they grow up. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna called on students to fulfill the dreams of their parents by studying hard and finishing their education.

Lacuna relayed the message when she visited the Legarda Elementary School in Sampaloc, on the first day of the opening of classes on Tuesday.

Over 5,000 students gathered to welcome the mayor, who revealed that the said school is close to her heart.

According to Lacuna, she and her family live in Sampaloc near the said school and her father, the late Manila Vice Mayor Danny Lacuna, graduated from it.

“Kaya alam ko na sa darating na panahon, ang mga mag-aaral dito ay magkakaroon ng magagaling na professionals,” she said.

The lady mayor went on to call on the students to study hard and fulfill the dream of their parents to see them graduate and get their diplomas, all the way to college.

“Tapos na ang bakasyon. Aral-aral muli… pilitin sana ninyong abutin ang mga pangarap di lang para sa sarili kundi para sa inyong mga magulang, para sa komunidad at para sa bansa,” Lacuna stressed.

“Isang bansang maka-bata, batang makabansa,”she added.

It was learned that the city government of Manila provided the students with free schoolbags and school supplies, among others, even as the mayor also announced that their PE uniforms will follow soon.