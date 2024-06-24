Mayor Honey, VM Yul lead Manila’s 453rd Founding Anniversary celebration

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo at the wreath-laying ceremony in Raha Sulayman Park in Malate, Manila. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo at the wreath-laying ceremony in Raha Sulayman Park in Malate, Manila. (JERRY S. TAN)

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo led city officials, employees and residents of Manila in the celebration of the city’s 453rd Founding Anniversary dubbed, ‘Araw ng Maynila‘ on June 24 (Monday), which had been declared as a holiday by Malacañang.

Lacuna said the city of Manila and its stakeholders have all the reason to be proud of belonging to the capital city of the country, given the progress that it has achieved post-pandemic.

The mayor expressed gratitude to all those who have contributed to make the affair a success, along with the activities that were held and leading up to yesterday, the foundation day itself of the premier city of Manila.

The lady mayor once again thanked the citizens of Manila who have bestowed their trust in her, thus becoming the first lady mayor of Manila in a landslide victory that is unprecedented in Manila.

Lacuna once again enjoined the support of all Manilans, saying only with unity can the city government achieve its goal toward a ‘Magnificent Manila in 2030.’

She cited the taxpayers who settle their dues religiously, saying their payments help the city government fund its social projects that would benefit specially the needy residents.

In return, Lacuna said that she and the city officials she had appointed are handling the city’s finances efficiently, making sure that the taxpayers’ money go straight to the people and are being spent wisely.

The day began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rajah Sulayman in Malate at 7:30 a.m., followed by a civic-military parade that began on Dagonoy Street in Onyx, San Andres, Manila.

In connection with the event, road closures had to be implemented from 12 a.m. to give way to the said parade and Lacuna thanked the motorists for their cooperation and understanding.