Mayor Honey vows continued provision of jobs in Manila

THE provision of jobs for the unemployed will be a continuing thing in Manila.

This assurance was given by Mayor Honey Lacuna as a ‘PESO Mega Job Fair’ was again successfully held by the Manila city government yesterday.

Lacuna said the job fair was held by the Public Employment Service Office – City of Manila in coordination with the Department of Labor and Employment – National Capital Region and the DOLE-NCR Manila Field Office.

It was held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the San Pablo Apostol Parish Church, Velasquez St., Tondo, Manila.

Lacuna lauded the PESO headed by Fernan Bermejo and thanked all the companies that participated in the said job fair and all other similar job fairs in the past.

She said the provision of employment for the jobless residents of the city is part of the local government’s efforts towards a “Magnificent Manila.”

It is part of the city’s program dubbed, “Marangal Na Trabaho Para Sa Bawat Manileño.”

Apart from separate job fairs, Lacuna said employment opprtunities are also being offered each time a “Kalinga sa Maynila” forum is held as scheduled in various barangays in the city.