Mayor Honey warns vs poser FB account

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna sought the help of the media in disseminating the information that there is a poser Facebook account using her name.

In a text message to members of the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association (MACHRA), the lady mayor said: “Para po sa kaalaman ng lahat, mayroon pong kumakalat na poser Facebook account na ginagamit ang aking pangalan at kinokopya ang aking mga posts para magmukhang ito ang aking page.”

She added: “Kami po ay humihingi ng tulong na ma-ireport ang fake account na ito: www.facebook.com/jenny.basilonia.940.

Nais ko pong ipaalam sa inyo na ang aking official Facebook page ay ang http://www.facebook.com/DoktoraHoneyLacuna.

Lacuna also warned the public against falling prey to the said fake account and thanked those who reported the matter to her.

This is not the first time that the mayor’s Facebook account had been faked.

In August last year, the same thing happened, with Lacuna’s spokesperson Atty. Princess Abante even issuing a statement saying: “We ask the public to help report this unauthorized social media account impersonating the City Mayor.”

Lacuna lamented that the mayor’s legitimate Facebook page was created to provide the public, especially the residents of Manila whom she serves, accurate and updated information regarding tdhe goings-on in her administration.

The mayor lamented what she said is clearly another attempt at misleading the public.

Apart from the official Facebook account of ‘Dra. Honey Lacuna,’ another legitimate source of information about Manila is the ‘Manila Public Information Office or (MPIO) Facebook account, said Abante.

Lacuna also has her regular ‘The Capital Report’ where she discusses all the major activities and programs being undertaken by her administration.